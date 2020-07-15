Kind Internet Stranger Fixes Waze’s Biggest Annoyance

Waze is one of the top navigation apps, there’s no doubt about it, as millions (or maybe more) of drivers out there use it on their mobile devices and when getting behind the wheel to beat the crowded traffic in their cities.
What’s setting Waze apart from the rest of the crowd is the community-driven reporting system, as users can let others know about the location of speed cameras, traffic jams, construction areas, vehicles stopped on road, and others.
To do this, users just need to tap a reporting button in the main Waze UI, then select the type of report they wish to send (like police), then choose from other pre-defined parameters (like hidden or visible police), and only then have the report itself submitted to the app.
Someone online suggests an easier approach for the whole thing. The so-called Quick Keys, which have been added right in the main Waze UI, basically come down to three different reports that are also the ones users turn to most frequently.
Tapping any of these icons sends a report instantly, so instead of the multi-step approach that I detailed above, you would technically be able to do the same thing in just a second. Needless to say, users can be allowed to customize the three reports with the ones they like.
While such an addition would make the UI a little bit more cluttered overall, it’s pretty much the easiest way to send a traffic report – aside from voice, of course, which requires additional tweaking on iPhones where Siri isn’t supported and Google Assistant must be enabled.
As an interesting fact, Waze already comes with a more convenient way to send a report from the mobile app, albeit it’s still not as straightforward as these Quick Keys. All you have to do is tap the report button and drag the finger up for a hazard report, left for traffic, and up and left for police. No customization option is offered for this gesture-based system though.
