Here's What an Ex-Rockstar Developer Has To Say About GTA 6

It's nice to take a break from all the Grand Theft Auto 6 conspiracy theories and hear something rooted in reality for a change. In other words, it's awesome to listen to an ex-Rockstar developer share his thoughts on the upcoming video game.
After the latest series from the "Spooktober" conspiracies surrounding GTA 6, every fan deserves something they can hold on to, even if it comes in the form of wishful thinking. At least it's someone from the industry who can actually shape his thoughts based on experience working at Rockstar Games.
His name is Tony Gowland, and recently, he spoke out during an interview with PCGamesN about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game. Mr. Gowland's previous work at Rockstar includes Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars (free on GTA+), and Red Dead Redemption.
One of the first and more memorable things he said was that GTA 6 shouldn't be more extensive in map size but quite the opposite, in fact, while also having more content. He mentioned "memorable navigation," which reminds me of World of Warcraft in many ways.
Not that there are any similarities between Blizzard's WoW and Rockstar's GTA franchises, but I was "there" when WoW hit shelves in 2004 and thought it was the greatest thing ever.
Millions of people share my opinion, and remember every patch of dirt, grass, sand, lava, and everything in between from the original World of Warcraft map, at least from the starting areas.
You pair that with the thematical music from each location, and you get kicked by nostalgia like from a mule. Given Rockstar's amazingly talented team, it's not out of the realm of possibility for GTA 6 to have the same effect on people and impregnate itself in their memory.
Sadly, this is where Tony's wishful thinking stops, but he did have more to say on the leaks Rockstar suffered in September 2022.
"The only footage I've seen is a couple of bits of the leaked stuff, and I stopped watching pretty quickly," Tony said. He was very empathetic with what the team went through and chose not to indirectly take part in their emotional turmoil.
He continued, "I found that really heartbreaking for the team, to have all their hard work first shown to the world in such a janky and unfinished state."
The leak was disheartening to both developers and fans, but thankfully, it didn't do any real damage to the production. It didn't suffer delays or anything that would impact the alleged 2024-2025 release date that's been on the table since 2021, according to industry sources.
In all fairness, GTA 6 still doesn't "need" to come out because, as we saw earlier this year in Take-Two's financial reports, the franchise is still pulling over $700 million per year. Hence, a decline in revenue isn't an issue at the moment.
