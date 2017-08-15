Here's What a Rubber Chicken Exhaust Sounds Like

A rubber chicken is definitely not the strangest thing a man has ever stuck up an exhaust pipe. There is that guy who really loves his VW Beetle... every day. And he puts on women's lingerie when he does it.

These aren't my favorite rubber chicken videos. That honor goes to something made by Adam Savage. But they come pretty close. Perhaps seeing what happens when you drive over two rows of them, some people decided to fit them onto a car's exhaust.



The first video is probably from Japan since it's pretty much the only place in the world where kei trucks exist and definitely the only place where they keep them so clean.



While we don't know the brand of this particular baby truck, we do believe that it belongs to a hard-working individual, like Kita Akihiro, the tea farmer - "My Japanese tea, please. Thank you!"







You'd imagine that the massive



If you've finished reading an article about rubber chickens... you should be ashamed of yourselves. Get back to studying for the exams. However, if you don't have school right now, we want you to tell us what's the strangest thing you've ever seen stuck up an exhaust pipe.



