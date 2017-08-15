autoevolution

Here's What a Rubber Chicken Exhaust Sounds Like

15 Aug 2017, 11:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A rubber chicken is definitely not the strangest thing a man has ever stuck up an exhaust pipe. There is that guy who really loves his VW Beetle... every day. And he puts on women's lingerie when he does it.
4 photos
Here's What a Rubber Chicken Exhaust Sounds LikeHere's What a Rubber Chicken Exhaust Sounds LikeHere's What a Rubber Chicken Exhaust Sounds Like
But that's not the point. In fact, there's isn't a point to this whole story. It's just about having fun with rubber chickens. That's what they are for, and apparently, they also go pretty well with cars.

These aren't my favorite rubber chicken videos. That honor goes to something made by Adam Savage. But they come pretty close. Perhaps seeing what happens when you drive over two rows of them, some people decided to fit them onto a car's exhaust.

The first video is probably from Japan since it's pretty much the only place in the world where kei trucks exist and definitely the only place where they keep them so clean.

While we don't know the brand of this particular baby truck, we do believe that it belongs to a hard-working individual, like Kita Akihiro, the tea farmer - "My Japanese tea, please. Thank you!"

Because all kei cars have a 0.66-liter engine, the exhaust is tiny. But it's still enough to make three rubber chickens scream. They sound like they are in pain.

You'd imagine that the massive V10 engine of a Lamborghini Huracan would be torture for the poor defenseless farm animals. But it's not. Because the supercar owner isn't as hard working as the kei truck driver, he didn't bother putting valves on the chickens. Still, they do come flying out of there in a hurry when he revs the engine!

If you've finished reading an article about rubber chickens... you should be ashamed of yourselves. Get back to studying for the exams. However, if you don't have school right now, we want you to tell us what's the strangest thing you've ever seen stuck up an exhaust pipe.

lol exhaust exhaust sound rubber chicken
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed