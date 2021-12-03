Here Is the World’s First Wingsuit Flight In and Out of an Active Volcano

Red Bull te da alas, goes the brand’s motto in Spanish. In the case of Sebastián Álvarez, an experienced wingsuiter and skydiver always on the lookout for seemingly impossible adventures, it was so in an almost literal sense.
Álvarez, also known as “Ardilla” (“squirrel” in Spanish), and fellow specialist Dani Román, got together this summer for what the former described as his most challenging stunt to date: a flight in and out of the crater of an active volcano, in a wingsuit. In order for him to perform the flare maneuver inside the crater, it couldn’t be just any volcano, so he settled on Villarrica from his home country, Chile, also known as “Devil’s House” because it’s one of South America’s most active volcanoes.
Red Bull tagged along for the ride. The stunt was actually done in June this year, but it was just at the end of last month that Red Bull released the full video of it, including preparations and the three failed attempts. A shortened version is available at the bottom of the page, while the extended one is at the link. If you’ve ever watched a Red Bull video of a world-breaking stunt, you know the high quality of the production and the impressive cinematography. Do give the longer version a try, is what we’re saying. It’s beautiful.
To prepare for the stunt, Álvarez studied the weather for months in advance and the activity of the volcano. He tells Red Bull that he knew to expect the unexpected from Villarrica and that he only gave the stunt the greenlight when he felt he’d gained “permission” from it. Any kind of error could have been costly, and Álvarez is not the kind of man who makes mistakes. Nor is his line of work the kind that allows for them.
The jump from the helicopter was at 11,000 feet (3,353 meters) in the air, and the record-breaking flight took just three minutes. It was an experience like no other and, with it, Álvarez accomplished both his goals: that of pushing the limits of what is possible in wingsuit flying and of showing the world the beauties of Chile.
“The volcano gave me a terrifying sensation,” he tells Red Bull. “I felt like I was going straight to hell, and at the same time, I wanted to experience it and fly out.”
Mission accomplished.
