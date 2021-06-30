Heineken's Chill B.O.T. Makes Sure You Have a Cool Summer, Keeps Your Beer Cold

4 This Portable Cooler Gets You Ready for the Apocalypse

Summer isn’t lived properly until you kick back with a cold one, regardless of your whereabouts. And that’s what the Heineken B.O.T. promises to help you accomplish. The green bot is a cute-looking cooler that keeps your beer cold, and has a charming AI (artificial intelligence) personality, greeting you in a funny robot voice. But what it does best is transport your beer wherever you need to, while making sure it’s kept cool and refreshing.Heineken doesn’t offer too many details but from what we could put together, the droid features four wheels, a screen, a speaker, sensors, and AI capabilities. Its “body” consists of a large cooler that can hold up to 12 cans of icy cold beer This funny and useful autonomous beer transporter/cooler is made for the outdoors and can follow you pretty much anywhere, except into the water or on extremely rugged terrains.Heineken doesn’t provide any information regarding the battery of the droid or other specs, and, if you’re already in love with the green little fellow, don’t get too excited yet. Apparently, the B.O.T. is not going to be mass-produced (at least not yet).However, you can still have a shot at owning a bot if you sign up for Heineken’s contest. The Dutch brewing company recently announced a contest that will launch on July 1, with the prize being the beer-carrying droid. For now, all you can do is sign up for a reminder from Heineken, and they’ll let you know when you can officially enter the contest. Participants have to be at least 21 years old to be eligible.The Heineken BOT might not know too much, but it can make sure you never run out of cold beer and can surely steal the spotlight at parties.

