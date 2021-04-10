Heavy Cargo Airlift Drone to Use Honeywell Navigation Tech

We are used to hearing news of military drones, and in recent times we’ve even grown accustomed to civilian such machines being developed for delivery purposes. But in the case of the latter, the carrying capabilities don’t even come close to what the Pipistrel Nuuva V300 can do.
The “long-range large-capacity heavy-weight autonomous eVTOL UAV”’ has been purposefully designed to be used for logistics and aerial cargo delivery. Through the lifting nose of the craft, up to 3 Euro-pallets (EPAL) can be loaded, weighing as much as 300 kg (661 pounds).
The aircraft can take off and fly with that weight for as much as 300 km (186 miles), but if one needs to transport say just 50 kg (110 pounds), the range increases to a staggering 2,500 km (1,553 miles), while the maximum altitude is of 8,000 feet (2,400 km).
The Nuuva can do this thanks to the hybrid-electric powertrain it is fitted with. It comprises eight battery-powered electric motors, and a cruise engine located aft of the machine. According to Pipistrel, the drone can fly fully autonomous after taking off.
At the beginning of April, the company announced this fly-alone capability would be backed by the next-generation Attitude Heading Reference System and Air Data Module made by Honeywell.
“Unmanned aircraft, especially those delivering packages, must be equipped with high-performing inertial systems to ensure fly-by-wire systems are provided the best possible information on location, speed and position,” said in a statement Matt Picchetti, vice president and general manager, Navigation & Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace.
“Vehicles like Nuuva V300 will change the way logistics companies fulfill package deliveries, and we’re proud to add our growing list of onboard technologies to enhance safety and make flying easier.”
The Nuuva V300 is still under development, and the company that makes it targets 2023 for its introduction.
The aircraft can take off and fly with that weight for as much as 300 km (186 miles), but if one needs to transport say just 50 kg (110 pounds), the range increases to a staggering 2,500 km (1,553 miles), while the maximum altitude is of 8,000 feet (2,400 km).
The Nuuva can do this thanks to the hybrid-electric powertrain it is fitted with. It comprises eight battery-powered electric motors, and a cruise engine located aft of the machine. According to Pipistrel, the drone can fly fully autonomous after taking off.
At the beginning of April, the company announced this fly-alone capability would be backed by the next-generation Attitude Heading Reference System and Air Data Module made by Honeywell.
“Unmanned aircraft, especially those delivering packages, must be equipped with high-performing inertial systems to ensure fly-by-wire systems are provided the best possible information on location, speed and position,” said in a statement Matt Picchetti, vice president and general manager, Navigation & Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace.
“Vehicles like Nuuva V300 will change the way logistics companies fulfill package deliveries, and we’re proud to add our growing list of onboard technologies to enhance safety and make flying easier.”
The Nuuva V300 is still under development, and the company that makes it targets 2023 for its introduction.