4 40 Years Later, Aston Martin Bulldog Has Another Crack at 200 MPH Run

3 Aston Martin Bulldog Is Half Ready to Go on 200-MPH Run

1 The Mythical Aston Martin Bulldog Is Ready for Its Close-Up and That 200-MPH Run

Hear Me Roar: The One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Shows Off for Mere Mortals

That is one sure way to draw a crowd: the world-famous, now fully-restored Aston Martin Bulldog concept showed up and showed off for pedestrians and a handful of poshly-dressed folks in central London over the weekend. 14 photos



The Bulldog simply fell off the map, and it remained lost for decades. It is now owned by U.S. collector by Phillip Sarofim, who brought it back to the UK and



Over the weekend, the Bulldog showed up on the iconic Savile Row in Mayfair, central London. It was in excellent company, too, sitting on the sidewalk next to a Bizzarrini 5300GT Strada and a Bentley Continental GT Zagato, one of the nine ever produced. Based on the video available at the bottom of the page, it was also the only one to put on a show for the crowd by going for a (very short) drive.



Powered by a 5.3-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Bulldog sounds as impressive as it looks. With its wedge shape, pop-up headlights and its impeccable all-brown interior, it stands out as



The driver made sure photographers and by-standers got a full look at



The Bulldog was built in 1979 and was supposed to establish Aston Martin as the maker of the world’s fastest production car, with a top speed of 237 mph (381.4 kph) and a limited run of just 15 to 25 units. After the first one was completed, the fastest it could go was 192 mph (309 kph), which was still a record at the time but far from what Aston Martin had hoped for. Failure to attain the goal and a severe lack of funding forced the marque to dump the project and estrange the one Bulldog it had built almost right away.The Bulldog simply fell off the map, and it remained lost for decades. It is now owned by U.S. collector by Phillip Sarofim, who brought it back to the UK and had it fully restored . As we speak, the Bulldog is preparing to make a 200-mph (322-kph) speed run in the UK, which would bring it closer to the initial goal set by Aston Martin and the designers.Over the weekend, the Bulldog showed up on the iconic Savile Row in Mayfair, central London. It was in excellent company, too, sitting on the sidewalk next to a Bizzarrini 5300GT Strada and a Bentley Continental GT Zagato, one of the nine ever produced. Based on the video available at the bottom of the page, it was also the only one to put on a show for the crowd by going for a (very short) drive.Powered by a 5.3-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Bulldog sounds as impressive as it looks. With its wedge shape, pop-up headlights and its impeccable all-brown interior, it stands out as true retro-futuristic eye-candy . You don’t have to take our word for it, since there’s video of it.The driver made sure photographers and by-standers got a full look at the concept , revving it and playing with the pop-up headlights. Then, he drove it slowly and with the gullwing doors open farther down the road, mounted the sidewalk again, and stopped right next to a waiting carrier. The TFJJ, who filmed the video, guesses that it was on display for a photoshoot. Based on the amount of time it spent out – in the rain, no less – seems to confirm it.