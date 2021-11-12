The Mythical Aston Martin Bulldog Is Ready for Its Close-Up and That 200MPH Run

Back in the late ‘70s, Aston Martin aimed high, working hard to deliver the fastest production car in the world. It would be called Bulldog and bear the now-iconic wedge shape of supercars of the day, and would only be made in a very limited edition.
The only thing that went according to plan was that the Bulldog was a limited edition – so exclusive that only one car was ever made. The Bulldog was supposed to hit speeds of 237 mph (381.4 kph), but was only able to go as fast as 192 mph (309 kph) – a record at the time, but far short of what Aston Martin had touted. The project was canceled due to lack of funding, and the one vehicle built slipped off the map for decades, attaining a mythical aura.
Richard Gauntlett, son of Aston Martin boss Victor Gauntlett, who sold the car in 1981, never stopped looking for it. He was finally able to find it and, with help from the owner, collector Phillip Sarofim, brought it back into the UK a couple of years ago, commissioning restoration specialist Classic Motor Cars with bringing it back to its former glory.
It would be a long and difficult process, made even more difficult by the international health crisis, but it was completed successfully. The Bulldog made its first public appearance in September this year, at the Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace.
Now, the Bulldog is on its way to writing history (though not records) again: with Aston Martin factory driver Darren Turner, it will hopefully hit 200 mph (322 kph) on the track. Until then, it’s chilling with the Royal Navy on board HMS Prince Charles, where, as Hagerty points out, “an F-35 or two” would normally be before takeoff.
The location is not by accident: the Royal Navy was a partner in the arduous restoration process, which span over 18 months and 6,000 work hours, and included experts from a variety of fields and members of the original design team. Royal Navy apprentices took part in the actual restoration, they were on hand at the surprise unveiling, and several Navy airbases are serving as tour stops, with one offering the track for the new speed run.
The biggest accomplishment, though, is knowing that a piece of history has been restored.
“We have tried to be as faithful as possible to the original design and concept by not only returning the car to its paint and trim scheme, but also engineering the car in such a way that major mechanical components are now located as the designers originally intended,” CMC’s Nigel Woodward tells the media outlet. “This, and future proofing the car so that it remains drivable now and for ever, has been achieved by incorporating state of the art engine management systems and modern components such as liquid-cooled turbochargers which will ensure that Bulldog is preserved for future generations.”
The video below is of the Bulldog in September.
