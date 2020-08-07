1971 Aston Martin DBS Left to Rot for 40+ Years Finds New Home

Apparently, for whatever reason, the man locked away the car sometime in 1979 (or maybe even sooner) and never moved it again. His brother only came across it when he came over to settle certain estate issues.
The car is now being restored at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth, the same shop that’s handling the restoration of the one-off Aston Martin Bulldog, aka the Aston Martin that should have landed the marque the title of world’s fastest production car. Despite decades of neglect and of being brought in infested with moth and mice, the car is actually in decent condition, Nigel Woodward, Managing Director at CMC, says.
“It is in remarkable condition with just 61,892 miles [99,605 km] on the clock which is believed to be correct,” Woodward says on the official website. “We are carrying out a sympathetic restoration on the car which retains its original Bosch mechanical fuel injection, and its original colors, DuBonnet Rosso with a White Gold interior.”
Every part on the car is original, which is another indicator that the late owner didn’t take it out that much. Remarkably, the paint only needed a good deep cleaning (twice, because it was that dirty) and a polish. Woodward believes that being locked in a dry, well-ventilated environment (aka the barn) helped with maintaining the car in decent condition over such an extended period.
The restoration of the V8 DBS isn’t the only good news here: a buyer has already shown up. He prefers to remain anonymous and he won’t talk about how much money he paid for it, but buzz online has it that it could be worth £170,000 ($222,283) once restoration is complete. He does say this, though: there’s no way the DBS is going back in a barn or garage to keep.
“Acquiring an unmolested and complete example of the DBS V8 is very exciting, and once expertly restored by CMC, will be cherished, enjoyed and driven,” the new owner says. “I am looking forward to taking it out on the road for the first time for over 40 years.”
This Aston Martin V8 DBS has recently entered our workshop. The CMC team will be carrying out a sympathetic restoration on the car to bring it back to the original condition. We shall attend to all mechanical repairs for safety-critical and long term reliability on the car as well as sympathetically restoring the body and trim work. We aim to retain as much of the original paint, trim and bodywork as possible. V8 DBS's were in production from 1969-72, they were the last car to be produced under the watchful eye of Sir David Brown and came out of the Newport Pagnell Factory. This particular car has a manual transmission of which only 120 were ever built and is RHD. Notably, the V8's gained 113kg in weight compared to the previous 6 cylinder model, due to its V8 engine, new and improved ZF gearbox, ventilated brake discs and fatter tyres. The car is currently sitting in our detailing bay where it's starting its journey on its restoration. To begin, our detailer Dan has blown the car down with compressed air to get rid of any excess dust, grit, and debris which could scratch the car. It has then been sprayed with car shampoo and left to sit for 5 minutes before been bucket washed. The car was so dirty, we repeated this process twice. Dan then went onto vacuuming the car out due to its moth and mouse infestation. Next on the list is biologically cleaning the interior fabrics. #astonmartin #astonmartindbsv8 #v8 #dbsv8 #restoration #restorationproject #classiccars #historiccars #davidbrown #classicmotorcarsltd #cars #carsofinstagram