1971 Aston Martin DBS Left to Rot for 40+ Years Finds New Home

This Aston Martin V8 DBS has recently entered our workshop. The CMC team will be carrying out a sympathetic restoration on the car to bring it back to the original condition. We shall attend to all mechanical repairs for safety-critical and long term reliability on the car as well as sympathetically restoring the body and trim work. We aim to retain as much of the original paint, trim and bodywork as possible. V8 DBS's were in production from 1969-72, they were the last car to be produced under the watchful eye of Sir David Brown and came out of the Newport Pagnell Factory. This particular car has a manual transmission of which only 120 were ever built and is RHD. Notably, the V8's gained 113kg in weight compared to the previous 6 cylinder model, due to its V8 engine, new and improved ZF gearbox, ventilated brake discs and fatter tyres. The car is currently sitting in our detailing bay where it's starting its journey on its restoration. To begin, our detailer Dan has blown the car down with compressed air to get rid of any excess dust, grit, and debris which could scratch the car. It has then been sprayed with car shampoo and left to sit for 5 minutes before been bucket washed. The car was so dirty, we repeated this process twice. Dan then went onto vacuuming the car out due to its moth and mouse infestation. Next on the list is biologically cleaning the interior fabrics. #astonmartin #astonmartindbsv8 #v8 #dbsv8 #restoration #restorationproject #classiccars #historiccars #davidbrown #classicmotorcarsltd #cars #carsofinstagram

