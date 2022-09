Harvard Engineers Invent a Solid-State Battery That Never Dies, It's a Game Changer

EV

The startup uses an exclusive technology license from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development to develop solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles. Based on lithium-metal technology, the battery can achieve charge rates as fast as three minutes with over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime. The coin-cell prototypes developed by Adden Energy for lab testing don’t look like much now. Still, Adden wants to scale the battery up to a palm-sized pouch cell and further to a full-scalebattery.“We set out to commercialize this technology because we do see our technology as unique compared to other solid-state batteries,” said Xin Li, Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard and scientific advisor to Adden Energy. “We have achieved in the lab 5,000 to 10,000 charge cycles in a battery’s lifetime, compared with 2,000 to 3,000 charging cycles for even the best in class now, and we don’t see any fundamental limit to scaling up our battery technology. That could be a game changer.”The battery uses a new technology that prevents dendrite formation in the lithium-metal anodes. The innovative solid-state electrolyte is essential to this technology, allowing it to achieve an ultrahigh current density with no lithium dendrite penetration. The electrolyte features a “multilayer design, which has the structure of a less-stable electrolyte sandwiched between more-stable solid electrolytes.” The dendrite growth happens inside the less stable electrolyte layer, but any cracks formed are quickly filled by “dynamically generated decompositions that are also well constrained.”According to a study published in Nature more than a year ago, the cycling performance of the lithium metal anode paired with a LiNi0.8Mn0.1Co0.1O2 cathode is very stable. The capacity retention after 20,000 cycles is above 82% at a 20C rate. The specific power is also impressive, at 110.6/kg, with an energy density up to 631.1 Wh/kg. The results are well above other Li-Ion battery projects, and Adden Energy is confident it can have commercial samples in the next three-to-five years.