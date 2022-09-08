StoreDot Shipped First EV Battery Samples to Partners, Will Charge 100 Miles in 5 Minutes

StoreDot works to bring its 100in5 battery technology to market, which promises to allow extremely fast charging rates. Now, it has confirmed that samples of its batteries capable of recovering 100 miles of range in 5 minutes of charging have been shipped to OEM partners.
StoreDot is an Israelian startup developing ultra-fast charging batteries using its proprietary silicon-anode lithium-ion cells. It calls it Xtreme Fast Charging (XFC). StoreDot boasts about insane charging rates, akin to replenishing 100 miles (161 km) of range in just 5 minutes of charging. This is where the “100in5 “moniker comes from. This is, of course, a variable, depending on the battery size and the average energy consumption of the electric vehicle.
This spring, StoreDot showed its Li-Ion batteries fast-charging as promised for the first time on video. A live demonstration was also held in Oslo in June. StoreDot promised to have B sample cells with 30 Ah and 300 Wh/kg (136 Wh/lb) available in the third quarter. We’re in September, and the company has kept its promises, having already shipped the first EV battery samples to “selected strategic partners and potential customers” for testing. Although the sample cells are of the pouch type, StoreDot stressed that it can package them in any form factor.
StoreDot doesn’t mention the particular OEMs, but it does refer to the companies that invested in the technology: Daimler, VinFast, Polestar, Ola Electric, and Volvo. According to the press release that you can read below, the Israelian company has sent its battery samples to “over a dozen” potential clients across the globe.
StoreDot’s batteries not only charge that fast but are also quite durable. The company claims to withstand more than 900 consecutive cycles of extreme fast charging (10% to 80% in 10 minutes). The company is confident it can exceed 1,000 cycles by the end of the year and will be able to mass-produce the XFC batteries in 2024.
The company’s efforts do not stop here, as it intends to further push the boundaries of ultra-fast charging. StoreDot’s roadmap includes 100in3 batteries by 2028 and 100in2 “within a decade.” The energy density is also expected to increase to 400 Wh/kg and 500 Wh/kg, respectively. As skeptical as we are, we’ll believe it when we see it.
This spring, StoreDot showed its Li-Ion batteries fast-charging as promised for the first time on video. A live demonstration was also held in Oslo in June. StoreDot promised to have B sample cells with 30 Ah and 300 Wh/kg (136 Wh/lb) available in the third quarter. We’re in September, and the company has kept its promises, having already shipped the first EV battery samples to “selected strategic partners and potential customers” for testing. Although the sample cells are of the pouch type, StoreDot stressed that it can package them in any form factor.
StoreDot doesn’t mention the particular OEMs, but it does refer to the companies that invested in the technology: Daimler, VinFast, Polestar, Ola Electric, and Volvo. According to the press release that you can read below, the Israelian company has sent its battery samples to “over a dozen” potential clients across the globe.
StoreDot’s batteries not only charge that fast but are also quite durable. The company claims to withstand more than 900 consecutive cycles of extreme fast charging (10% to 80% in 10 minutes). The company is confident it can exceed 1,000 cycles by the end of the year and will be able to mass-produce the XFC batteries in 2024.
The company’s efforts do not stop here, as it intends to further push the boundaries of ultra-fast charging. StoreDot’s roadmap includes 100in3 batteries by 2028 and 100in2 “within a decade.” The energy density is also expected to increase to 400 Wh/kg and 500 Wh/kg, respectively. As skeptical as we are, we’ll believe it when we see it.