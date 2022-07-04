New Super-Fast Charging Technology Can Charge a Battery to 80% in Five Minutes

CATL recently announced a new generation of its cell-to-pack (CTP) technology, boasting an impressive performance leap. The new Qilin battery based on this technology can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes, but CATL holds the key to cutting this time in half.
The dust hasn’t settled yet on CATL’s presentation of its new Qilin battery. The batteries that will be mass-produced starting next year offer a high energy density of 255 Wh/kg when using an NMC or NCA chemistry. They also advertise an eye-popping charging time of only 10 minutes from 10% to 80%, which should allow charging your car as fast as sipping a cup of coffee. As impressive as it may be, CATL already talks about reducing this time to just five minutes.
The information is already in the R&D section of the CATL’s website, along with other interesting bits regarding energy density and lifecycle. Not many technical details are available at this point, so we take these claims with a grain of salt. R&D means there is no timeline for producing such a battery or even a guarantee that it will make it into production. We still have to see the Qilin performing inside an electric vehicle nearby. However, this should not be a problem given CATL’s firm grip on the Li-Ion battery market.
The next phase in battery development, according to CATL’s R&D, should achieve a 330 Wh/kg energy density, which is a whopping 29% improvement over Qilin. The service life would also reach 16 years or two million kilometers (1.24-million miles). CATL also promises outstanding safety to the level needed to operate on aircraft.
Until this new technology translates from the drawing board to the production facilities, we should not forget Qilin is still an impressive battery. With a theoretical range of more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and a 10-80% charging time of 10 minutes, the Qilin batteries should prove a hit with EV carmakers around the globe.
