Harley Ultra on 26-Inch Wheel Is What Happens When CVO Custom Meets Aftermarket Talent

The moniker has been around for some time, and over the years it spawned some incredible machines, from the FXR2 that started it all back in the late 1990s, to the Glides of the 2020s. Needless to say, few of them are still in the same form as they were once they’ve left the factory doors.Case in point, the CVO Ultra we have here, beautifully re-crafted by a multi-talented custom shop that goes by the name Convington's Customs. We found it sitting on the lot of bikes that will go under the Mecum hammer during the January auction in Kissimmee, Florida, looking all beautiful and proud.Wrapped in an orange and black color scheme signed by Brian Loker that makes it shine like few others, the machine stands out some more thanks to the massive, 26-inch wheel, a Performance Machine Paramount piece that supports the front end.The beautifully sculpted body parts of the motorcycle are even more impressive when the Arnott air suspension kicks in to change its stance, while the Covington's Customs Destroyer 2-in-1 exhaust slapped on one side probably makes the engine’s growl one to remember.And speaking of which, the powerplant is a 110ci Screamin' Eagle gifted withfuel management system and heads to match, and also a 6-speed transmission. The exact performance numbers for the engine have not been disclosed.At the time of writing, there is no information on how much the motorcycle is expected to fetch during the mentioned event, but it does appear there is a reserve set for the beast.