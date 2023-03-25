Harley-Davidson Young Rebel Has Devil Horns for Wheels and They Look Amazing

There are only a handful of Harley-Davidson motorcycle families out there, but scores of custom shops fighting to give each of them interpretations so varied they surely are worthy of being remembered down the years. And we’re pretty certain this here custom, originally a Breakout, will be remembered.
As one of the most appreciated Harley Softail motorcycles ever to walk this Earth, the Breakout was made and remade so many times, especially over in Europe, that it is very difficult to find the ones truly worth talking about. But I’m pretty sure you’ll agree this one is certainly worth its time under the spotlight.
The project is called Young Rebel, and it is the work of Swiss garage Bundnerbike. It’s one of the many Breakout-based models to come our way from there, but also the most recent and, in some respects, the most impressive.
Generally, the bike follows the design and custom rules we’re used to by now. The shape remains roughly the same, but the stance and apparent dimensions have changed a bit, thanks to the fitting of an air ride suspension system, a shorter stand, and a new front fork, all made in-house.
At the rear, a single-sided swingarm was installed, complete with the required modifications to the pulley and brakes. The license plate has been moved to one side, and a thin, custom fender with included LED lights has also been installed, providing the perfect disconnect with the lack of a fender at the opposite end.
Another main element of the bike, the fuel tank, has been swapped for a custom one as well, and painted black and red in a checkered pattern that matches the design shown on the rear fender.
Bundnerbike-made wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Those dimensions are pretty much the standard when it comes to customized Breakouts, but it’s their design that catches the eye the most, as they’re like nothing we’ve seen before. Elsewhere, a new handlebar and grips were installed, and a custom seat was supplied to support the rider.
Described as completely milled rims, they’re shaped in such a way as to give the impression five pairs of devil’s horns depart a center hub to support the tire with their tips, looking astounding in doing so.
The engine of the Breakout is the stock Milwaukee-Eight 114, apparently not modified in any significant way internally or as far as performance levels go. There is however a new exhaust system, supplied by KessTech, that handles the exhaling part of the engine’s work.
The Harley-Davidson Young Rebel does not come with a sticker price attached. For reference, a brand new Breakout, rocking the 117 engine, sells for $20,999.
