Harley-Davidson Wrinkled Bob Looks All Military and Mean

More on this:

1 Harley-Davidson Vader’s Fist Has Stormtrooper on the Tank, Upgrades Worth $17K

2 Indian Beating Harley-Davidson Baggers Sets Record Audience Numbers

3 Here’s What It Takes to Drag Race a Harley-Davidson LiveWire

4 Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

5 Harley-Davidson White Sox Is What a $5,000 Makeover Does to a Street Bob