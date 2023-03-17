Harley-Davidson Supreme on 23-Inch Front Wheel Looks So Smooth It Begs to Be Touched

In the lineup of motorcycles Harley-Davidson presently sells, the Grand American Touring family is the most diverse. It comprises no less than ten distinct models, with the majority of them, eight, wearing the Glide moniker. It’s the Street Glide that’s of concern to us today because it is one customized example of this breed that caught our attention.
Harley-Davidson describes the Street Glide, and for a good reason, as the most iconic profile in motorcycling. Built as a bagger meant to carry its occupants for long stretches, a new one is selling for $21,999 in stock form.
Yet neither that iconic profile nor the relatively affordable selling price of a brand new Street Glide are enough for some people, so it’s quite often we stumble upon such American motorcycles modified to a great extent by crews around the world. Today, for instance, we came face to face with this thing here, the so-called Supreme.
The bike was originally an older Street Glide, a 2015 model year. It was shipped over to Poland, to the guys from Nine Hills, so it could be modified into something even the Milwaukee company would be jealous of.
The iconic profile Harley speaks of is still there, only greatly accentuated by the extra bits and pieces fitted on the ride. It all starts up front, where the front wheel was replaced with a much larger, custom piece sourced from Performance Machine.
The wheel at the rear, backed by a tweaked suspension system with Dirty Bird components, is of the same variety as the front one, but smaller and almost completely hidden from sight by the large side bags of the aftermarket variety. Above and caught between them, there’s a custom seat capable of holding two.
The Harley-Davidson Supreme feeds fuel to its stock engine from a custom fuel tank. After the fuel is burned, the fumes come out through a Python exhaust whose pipe ends just ahead of the right-side box, not underneath it as it does on the stock Street Glide.
The paint job chosen for this bike is a combination of dark grey with coppery accents on the fenders, fairing, and bags. It may not be the most impressive of choices, but once you take a closer look it reveals a smoothness that simply begs to be touched, even if only as a means to learn how it feels.
The Harley-Davidson Supreme is an older Nine Hills project, and its current whereabouts are not known. And so is the price, but that’s not a surprise anymore, is it?
