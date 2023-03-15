Harley-Davidson Speedster Is a Porsche on Two Wheels, Check Out That Rear

Unlikely as it may have seemed at the time, given the utter lack of common ground between the two, American bike maker Harley-Davidson and German carmaker Porsche did work together once. And the result of their common efforts was the mighty family of V-Rod motorcycles.
It was back in 2022 when the famous European brand got on board to develop the Revolution engine that Harley would fit into the frames of its muscle bikes. And it did a wonderful job, with the 1,131cc, 120 hp water-cooled powerplant still moving V-Rods on the roads of our world even today, six years after Milwaukee stopped making these incredible machines.
You’d think such a rare collab would have spawned a lot of tribute motorcycles coming from the custom industry, bikes constructed by talented hands to capture the essence of both Porsche and Harley. But after years of covering the custom motorcycle scene, I can tell you such builds are as rare as they get.
Moreover, when I do stumble upon Harleys built to somehow honor Porsche, they most often have nothing to do with the known partnership between the two motoring icons. They still remain incredible builds though, and more than worthy of their 15 minutes under the spotlight.
The two-wheeler we’re here to look at today is exactly that, a Harley nod to Porsche not connected to the V-Rods. In fact, the Speedster, as the motorcycle is called post-conversion, is a reference to several iconic German cars, like the 911 Carrera, Speedster (hence the name given to the built), or the racing 917.
The bike started out as a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster. Its owner at one point sent it over to Spanish custom garage Lord Drake to have it modified into a sort of Porsche on two wheels, at least at a visual level.
Lord Drake’s favorite styles, the Speedster is a visual far cry from the motorcycle it started out as. And although the exact changes are not listed by shop, just looking at the ride reveals the biggest differences.
Starting up front we get an entirely redesigned nose with a new headlight and lower-placed handlebars that end in wooden grips. The fork is not the stock one and holds between its two arms a multi-spoke wheel shod in a red wall tire.
Further back, thanks to the straightening of the fuel tank and seat, the profile line of the ride no longer drops toward the rear, but keeps an even visual line. Inside the frame, various covers that go over the still stock engine were dropped, giving the bike a more rugged look.
If you ask me it’s the rear of this thing that is the most impressive, with the same kind of wheel and tire combo as in the front shielded from the elements by a high, angular fender that reminds one of the back end of the 917.
Further Porsche references can be found in the name of the build, of course, but also in the colors used on it, the emblems placed here and there (most visibly on the fuel tank), and of course the design of the rear mudguard. You could say that’s not enough to warrant such a connection, but do keep in mind that in the custom motorcycle world a paint job, emblems, and other minor references are all it takes.
Europeans certainly believe the Harley-Davidson Speedster is a cool ride with a touch a Porsche and back in 2018, when it was first shown, they awarded it a second place in the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building.
You’d think such a rare collab would have spawned a lot of tribute motorcycles coming from the custom industry, bikes constructed by talented hands to capture the essence of both Porsche and Harley. But after years of covering the custom motorcycle scene, I can tell you such builds are as rare as they get.
Moreover, when I do stumble upon Harleys built to somehow honor Porsche, they most often have nothing to do with the known partnership between the two motoring icons. They still remain incredible builds though, and more than worthy of their 15 minutes under the spotlight.
The two-wheeler we’re here to look at today is exactly that, a Harley nod to Porsche not connected to the V-Rods. In fact, the Speedster, as the motorcycle is called post-conversion, is a reference to several iconic German cars, like the 911 Carrera, Speedster (hence the name given to the built), or the racing 917.
The bike started out as a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster. Its owner at one point sent it over to Spanish custom garage Lord Drake to have it modified into a sort of Porsche on two wheels, at least at a visual level.
Lord Drake’s favorite styles, the Speedster is a visual far cry from the motorcycle it started out as. And although the exact changes are not listed by shop, just looking at the ride reveals the biggest differences.
Starting up front we get an entirely redesigned nose with a new headlight and lower-placed handlebars that end in wooden grips. The fork is not the stock one and holds between its two arms a multi-spoke wheel shod in a red wall tire.
Further back, thanks to the straightening of the fuel tank and seat, the profile line of the ride no longer drops toward the rear, but keeps an even visual line. Inside the frame, various covers that go over the still stock engine were dropped, giving the bike a more rugged look.
If you ask me it’s the rear of this thing that is the most impressive, with the same kind of wheel and tire combo as in the front shielded from the elements by a high, angular fender that reminds one of the back end of the 917.
Further Porsche references can be found in the name of the build, of course, but also in the colors used on it, the emblems placed here and there (most visibly on the fuel tank), and of course the design of the rear mudguard. You could say that’s not enough to warrant such a connection, but do keep in mind that in the custom motorcycle world a paint job, emblems, and other minor references are all it takes.
Europeans certainly believe the Harley-Davidson Speedster is a cool ride with a touch a Porsche and back in 2018, when it was first shown, they awarded it a second place in the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building.