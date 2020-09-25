Harley-Davidson LiveWire Got Pan America Tweaks for Long Way Up 13k Miles Trip

You might have already caught the first episode of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s new adventure called Long Way Up. The duo decided this time to travel over 13,000 miles (21,000 km) from the city of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego, all the way to Los Angeles. They did so riding bikes, as usual, but not just any bikes: they used electric Harley-Davidson LiveWires.

9 photos