For now, the Taycan is alone on its electric mission. However, a Cross/Sport Turismo wagon version is coming (it was recently delayed, but there's no reason to fret, since it will make it into production). In fact, last year the German automaker estimated that, by 2025, around half of the new vehicles it delivers will be full electric or plug-in hybrids. While we're at it, we have to mention that, in a few years' time, the 992.2 mid-cycle revamp of the 911 will bring us the first hybrid incarnation of the Neunelfer (as a reminder, Porsche has confirmed the electrification of the rear-engined sportscar).It's already official that the PPE ( Premium Platform Electric ) Porsche is developing with Audi (the Taycan rides on a separate architecture, sharing its J1 Performance Platform with the Audi E-Tron GT Concept ) will see the first introduction a Macan-sized electric crossover . And battery-powered sportscars similar to the current 718 family have been all but confirmed.Well, as mentioned above, the model portrayed in this rendering showcases a two-door and, judging by the proportions and the styling language, which isn't all that aggressive, we're dealing with a GT here. Heck, there's even a hint of 918 Spyder , but, since this is a hybrid hypercar, we're still sticking to the electrification theme.In fact, Jon Leu, the designer responsible for this pixel play, even mentions the 928 revival in the Instagram posts below, but it's difficult to overlook the fact that while the 1995-retired grand tourer came in 2+2 form, this digital proposal seems to be a two-seater.For the record, the artist has previously designed cars from Audi, Volkswagen and Hyundai, with this obviously being one of his spare time efforts.