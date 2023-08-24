Harley-Davidson Goldblack Makes You Think It's the Wrong Kind of Sportster

We all know the success of this or that custom project depends on the talent and skill of the ones responsible for it. And there's probably no greater achievement for custom shops than to know their products are throwing people in the wrong direction.
Just take a look at this bobber-style custom build. If you can see past all the modifications that make the ride unique, you'll see a Harley-Davidson in there. Going even further, you'll probably also see this is a modified Forty-Eight, a variety of Sportsters that's been around since the 2010s.
And you'd be right in thinking so. After all, it looks like one, not in small part thanks to the fuel tank which clearly comes from a representative of this breed. The thing is, although you are looking at a Sportster, it's not a Forty-Eight, but a 1200.
You might be inclined to think that's a distinction without a difference, especially since we're talking about a custom, and for the most part you'd be right. And that's because in this form the bike is neither a Forty-Eight, nor a 1200, but simply the Goldblack.
That's the name the motorcycle's builder, Spanish garage Lord Drake, chose for the ride, and it's obvious why. The entire body of the two-wheeler is wrapped in a deep shade of black, only here and there (mostly on the fuel tank and fenders) accented by stripes of gold paint.
In the purest Lord Drake style, the bike wears fat tires over the wheels. The one at the front, just 16 inches in diameter, is wrapped in a piece of rubber 130 mm wide, and is barely shielded by the elements under a positively tiny fender. The same thing happens at the rear
In between the two extremities sits the mostly naked body of the bike, with the bobber seat and Forty-Eight fuel tank perched on top of the frame. Ahead of the tank sits the handlebar in drag bar style, and a small spoiler keel can be seen close to the ground.
On the right side of the bike sits the custom exhaust system, with both pipes pointing down in the center of the machine. We're not told who made it, but together with the air filter it is the only other modification made to the stock engine.
The Harley-Davidson Goldblack is street legal over in Spain (and by extension in the greater Europe), but we have no info on its current whereabouts. At the time of writing Lord Drake does not share any info on the cost of the build either. As usual, that doesn't rob the custom bike of its appeal in the slightest.
