Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Ready for the Army, Rides on Black Solid-Design Wheels

Starting with the 1990s, the Harley-Davidson lineup of motorcycles got enriched with the introduction of the Fat Boy family of Softails. One that was so successful that its maker continues selling it to this day in some places, complete “with massive presence and a dominant attitude.”
One of the places with a real passion for this kind of bike is Europe. The continent is not only a sucker for new two-wheelers from the family, but also the place where an endless stream of customized Fat Boys is constantly being made. And here’s another one, coming from all the way in Germany.
Having started out as a 2014 Fat Boy, the motorcycle entered the shop of local tuner X-Trem and came out the other end wearing a wealth of custom bits, color suitable for an army unit, and all the matching and needed logos.
Moving along courtesy of a pair of 17-inch solid design wheels painted black and shod in Metzler tires, the bike does so closer to the ground than it used to on account of the lowering kit that was included in the build. Each wheel hides underneath or behind custom and unique fenders.
Up top, we get a stretched fuel tank sporting Army-like logos on its sides, and a solo Alcantara seat for the rider. Parts coming from other big names of the industry are also included in the package: Arlen Ness (pop-up tank cover with LED tank display, running boards, shift pegs), Harley-Davidson itself (handles, covers), or Roland Sands (point and derby covers).
X-Trem is not in the business of telling people how much a finished project is worth, so we don’t know that about the Fat Boy we have here either. You can however have a closer look at the parts used in the build by hitting this link.
