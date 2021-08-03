Harley-Davidson Breakout Gets Serious Jolt in Horsepower, Custom Looks to Match

When talking about the many custom motorcycles out there, most of the time we’re dealing with visual changes alone. At most, one can get a fancy exhaust system and some new filters that may or may not alter a bike engine’s stock performance, but that’s about it. That’s not the case with the Breakout we have here.
A favorite model for the European custom shops especially, the Breakout has been done and redone time and time again, changing shape and form to become whatever its makers envision it to be. This one is the work of a German garage called X-Trem, but these guys didn’t limit themselves to just altering the visual aspects of the two-wheeler.
To get the elephant out of the room first, as you can see, this thing is no longer stock. Starting from the back, we get a 280 wide tire kit, Shovel-style rocker boxes, and a brand new tank to replace the deeply flawed stock one, as the shop says.
The list is, of course, longer, and you can find all the changes made here but, as said, at least in this case it’s not the look that makes the bike stand out, but the mechanical changes made that turn it into a monster.
According to X-Trem, the standard 114 engine on the thing cranked out 77.83 hp on the rear wheel when tested, which would be 85.6 hp on the crankshaft. That was below the Harley-advertised levels, but that matters little now, given how those numbers are in the past.
A series of modifications, including a new camshaft, an S&S air filter, a Penzl silencer, and a “cylinder-selective test bench tuning,” allowed the bike’s numbers to go up to 114.31 hp on the rear wheel, or 126 hp on the crankshaft.
We are not being told how much it cost to turn this thing into the monster that it ended up being, but the shop hints it could be quite a lot by asking customers who want something like this made to “please spare us unrealistic price requests.”
