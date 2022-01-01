Harley-Davidson Bad Train Is the Ultimate Collection of Distinct Custom Bits

It’s a given in the custom motorcycle industry that most of the time, a project is not the work of a single garage, but rather that garage’s vision of a unique build, made real with help from countless others. And the so-called Harley-Davidson Bad Train we have here is the perfect example of that.
The bike was put together in the shop of a Japanese specialist called Bad Land, one we’ve featured extensively over the past few months. The two-wheeler was first shown back in 2016, and despite its name, is anything but bad.
As said, we’re used to looking at custom Harleys as the ultimate collection of distinct aftermarket gear, but the Bad Train does seem to top them all off, as Bad Land may have been the brains behind the idea, with a lot more others were involved though.
Aside from the Japanese, a group called AS Industries is most prominently featured here. The company supplied for the project the longest list of products, starting with the headlight and handlebar, and ending with the fuel tank and rear fender. The exhaust system slapped onto the otherwise mildly modified engine is also of AS make.
AS Industries is also responsible for the 17-inch wheels, which come wrapped in Metzeler tires. The front one is supported by a Ceriani fork, while the one at the rear is backed by a Rebuffini swingarm. A Legend air suspension ties them both together.
The foot control system for the machine was supplied by Rick’s Motorcycles, the speedometer is a motogadget piece, and the other modifications made to the engine, the carburetor and air cleaner, wear the Mikuni and Kuryakyn logos, respectively.
Bringing all these bits together must not have been easy, and also not cheap. Sadly, Bad Land does not say how much the thing cost to be assembled this way.
