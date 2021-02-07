Harley-Davidson Street Glide Is a Kuryakyn Billboard on Wheels

For custom motorcycle lovers, the name Kuryakyn needs no introduction. The Wisconsin-based garage has been on the market for the past quarter of a century, making anything from audio systems to luggage solutions. And what better way to display most of these parts at once than on a single bike?
If you’ve been reading our Harley-Davidson section this past year, then you probably know of a German shop called Thunderbike, a relentless player on the European custom motorcycle segment. We mentioned the Germans because it is them who were approached by Kuryakyn for the creation of a special project.
The goal was to have “a cool Bagger project with the latest Küryakyn parts,” and for that a Street Glide from 2016 was chosen. And what the shop says about the end results, which is “hardly anything was left untouched,” is clearly visible in the attached gallery.
The list of bolt-on parts used for the build is extremely long (you can have a look at it in full at this link), comprising around 50 items, all of them, of course, of Kuryakyn make, making the entire build nothing short of a well-knitted billboard on wheels.
The list starts at the front with the 7-inch LED halo trim rings, burns through things like LED saddlebags extensions, covers for all things in need of covers, and all the way to the Crusher Marksman 4-inch slip-ons for the exhaust. These last bits, together with a Maverick Pro air filter and new mapping, are said to “noticeably improve the performance,” although no specifics are provided.
So, if you or I were to want something similar put together, what would it cost us? Thunderbike and Kuryakyn don’t specifically say that, but we did the math on the parts used, and we came up with a surprisingly low figure - around $5,000 euros (the bike was put together in Europe), which is roughly $6,000.
