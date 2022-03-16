Hankook Unveils Its First Tires Designed Specifically for EVs, They Promise Longer Ranges

Tire manufacturing company Hankook just unveiled its latest family of tires, the first ones to be specially designed for electric vehicles. The iON promise to offer a longer range and a quieter drive.
The last time Hankook got our attention was approximately two months ago when it announced a partnership with Hyundai, meant to help it develop the i-Flex. It’s an airless tire designed for Hyundai’s Plug & Drive module, which was revealed at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. You can read more about the modular platform here.
Now Hankook catches the headlines once again, but this time with its iON family of tires, the first ones designed specifically for EVs. They represent the company’s approach to encouraging the transition toward zero-emission vehicles.
The iON EV tires will be available in sizes ranging from 18" to 22”. Customers will be able to choose between three designs: the Hankook Ventus iON S (a summer tire), the Hankook Winter i*cept iON (for the winter season), and an all-season version called Hankook Ventus iON A. The first two will be available for the European market, while the third one is for the North American market. Hankook also specifies that other designs will follow.
One of the most acclaimed qualities of the iON tires is their ability to optimize the efficiency of EVs in everyday use, making it possible to obtain a better range per charge compared to standard tires. Hankook also boasts of its new tires being able to counteract the deformation forces caused by the high torque in EVS. They can do that thanks to their ultra-resistant aramid fibers, while the tread compound with a high proportion of natural resin makes sure the tires are durable.
There are also natural oils in the new compound, which has a positive effect on the mileage of the tires, as explained by Hankook. Last but not least, the iONs use a sound absorber technology that significantly reduces the overall interior noise, also helped by the specific pattern design of the tires.
There’s no information on the cost of the new iON tires just yet, but Hankook does mention that the Ventus iON S will be launched this May, while the winter version is scheduled for this September. We’re yet to find out when the all-season iON will hit the North American market.
