Gyroor Launches the X3 Electric Scooter, a Powerful, Fun, and Convenient Urban Commuter

California-based micromobility company Gyroor just launched a new electric scooter that promises to be powerful and ultra-convenient. Meet the Gyroor X3.
When it comes to lightweight, efficient electric vehicles that help you get around in a safe and fun way, Gyroor knows how to deliver. The manufacturer, on the market for over a decade, has a wide portfolio of wheelers to offer, from electric bikes and scooters to hoverboards. Its latest product to join the lineup is the Gyroor X3, a folding electric scooter designed for short-distance travel on urban terrain.
A one-step folding system makes the X3 easy to handle and transport, although, at 25 kg (55 lb), it might not be the most comfortable thing to haul around through the city. The Gyroor X3 features an anti-rust, aviation aluminum alloy frame and offers a maximum payload capacity of 264.5 lb (120 kg). When unfolded, the two-wheeler measures 1,367 mm (53.8”) in length, 574 mm (22.5”) in width, and 1,273 mm (50.1”) in height, because of its long handlebar. It is that handlebar design and the ultra-wide deck that ensure a comfortable and stable ride, providing more control to the rider.
The Gyroor X3 packs 12” explosion-proof tires and comes with a rear disc brake and a front drum brake, with the manufacturer boasting that the 4.7” disc brakes have a response time of 0.1 seconds. The front wheel is equipped with a hydraulic spring damping system.
Gyroor equipped its new e-scooter with a 700W motor, with the two-wheeler being able to hit a top speed of 21 mph (35 kph). It can go from 0 to full speed in four seconds. A 36V/15Ah removable battery guarantees up to 31 miles (50 km) per charge, with the battery requiring five hours to fully charge.
A dedicated app lets you check the scooter’s battery level and speed, lock and unlock the Gyroor X3, find out its location, and more.
Right now, the Gyroor X3 is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, and it can be yours at a super early bird price of $800. Shipping is estimated to begin this December.
