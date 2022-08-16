Fast and Furious Obarter X7 Off-Road Scooter Can Hit 56 Mph, Boasts 124 Miles of Range

The Obarter X7 electric scooter is one fast and furious beast on wheels, advertised by the manufacturer as a thrill-seeker’s dream. With its huge, 14” (35.5 cm) off-road tires, massive deck, and insane performance specs, this wheeler makes other scooters look like toys.
If you’re into off-road adventures on two wheels, you’re in luck. Obarter’s new electric scooter is designed to handle the roughest terrains and it does it while being able to reach absurd speeds. It is also engineered to go the distance, claiming equally impressive ranges. The X7 super scooter falls in the same category as the military-grade Mosphera, or the DarkKnight Cyberfold, both able to hit speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph). Obarter’s off-road monster doesn’t fall far behind.
I’ll start with the scooter’s rugged construction, with this two-wheeler tipping the scales at 176 lb (80 kg). As for its maximum payload capacity, it is 275.5 lb (125 kg).
Obarter’s off-road scooter is equipped with a hydraulic fork with 57 mm (2.2”) of travel in the front and dual rear shocks with 50 mm (1.9”) of travel. The X7 packs 14” tubeless pneumatic tires that can handle anything from wetlands to sand, slopes, and tiled floors and flaunts a full suspension system. In the front, it is equipped with 160 mm (6.2”) hydraulic disc brakes with two pistons, while flaunting dual 160 mm disc brakes in the rear. All that braking power is enhanced even more by an extra electronic brake in the rear. The Obarter X7 features dual LED lights and turn signals.
Riders see all the important data on a large, LCD screen, which also lets you adjust functions such as the scooter’s speed.
Now for the jaw-dropping features of the Obarter X7: the scooter packs dual motors, each with a peak power of 4000W. What that translates into is a beefy machine that can hit a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph). And it gets better: the X7 is powered by a massive, 60Ah/3600Wh battery pack that claims to offer an insane range of up to 124 miles (200 km) per charge. Around six hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
Although Obarter doesn’t mention the price of the e-scooter on its website, the YouTuber behind the Electric Vehicles Space channel says the X7 will cost $5,000. This beast is not yet available to order, but it should launch on Indiegogo soon, where it will be 10 percent off. We’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the Obarter X7 off-road scooter in the videos below.
I’ll start with the scooter’s rugged construction, with this two-wheeler tipping the scales at 176 lb (80 kg). As for its maximum payload capacity, it is 275.5 lb (125 kg).
Obarter’s off-road scooter is equipped with a hydraulic fork with 57 mm (2.2”) of travel in the front and dual rear shocks with 50 mm (1.9”) of travel. The X7 packs 14” tubeless pneumatic tires that can handle anything from wetlands to sand, slopes, and tiled floors and flaunts a full suspension system. In the front, it is equipped with 160 mm (6.2”) hydraulic disc brakes with two pistons, while flaunting dual 160 mm disc brakes in the rear. All that braking power is enhanced even more by an extra electronic brake in the rear. The Obarter X7 features dual LED lights and turn signals.
Riders see all the important data on a large, LCD screen, which also lets you adjust functions such as the scooter’s speed.
Now for the jaw-dropping features of the Obarter X7: the scooter packs dual motors, each with a peak power of 4000W. What that translates into is a beefy machine that can hit a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph). And it gets better: the X7 is powered by a massive, 60Ah/3600Wh battery pack that claims to offer an insane range of up to 124 miles (200 km) per charge. Around six hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
Although Obarter doesn’t mention the price of the e-scooter on its website, the YouTuber behind the Electric Vehicles Space channel says the X7 will cost $5,000. This beast is not yet available to order, but it should launch on Indiegogo soon, where it will be 10 percent off. We’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the Obarter X7 off-road scooter in the videos below.