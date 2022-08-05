SkipAve Breeze Says Is the King of E-Scooters, a Premium Yet Budget-Friendly City Cruiser

With its dual suspension, light but robust frame, triple braking system and 350W motor, SkipAve’s first electric scooter is a breeze to ride. And it offers all its premium features at a price that won’t break the bank.
Based in Vancouver, Canada, SkipAve has only been around since 2019, so it is relatively new on the market. The company’s goal is to provide “the most affordable premium personal transportation products for convenient short-distance travel” and the two-wheeler you see in the images is its first model.
SkipAve Breeze looks like your average micromobility vehicle but packs some really nice features in a really budget-friendly package. To start with, the Breeze features a light but solid aluminum frame, 8.5” tires, and dual suspension. The scooter tips the scales at just 15 kg (34 lb) and can handle a maximum weight of 265 lb (120 kg). It has a folding design that allows it to become even more compact and easy to transport. Folding it takes only six seconds.
SkipAve’s new king of scooters, as its manufacturer likes to call it, provides a safe, stable ride and comes with a triple braking system consisting of the eABS (anti-lock braking), a drum brake, and the extra pedal brake under the mudguard.
A 350W motor with 550W of peak power helps you cruise smoothly up to a top speed of 19 mph (30.5 kph). The real-world range of the wheeler is around 22 miles (35 km) and is offered by a 10 Ah/360Wh lithium-ion battery, which requires between three to four hours to fully charge.
The SkipAve Breeze electric scooter comes with a clear, easy-to-read info display and a dedicated app that’s compatible with both iOS and Android.
Lighting-wise, the two-wheeler comes with full LED ambient lights along both sides of the deck, an 80-lumen LED front light, and a 50-lumen tail one.
All in all, SkipAve’s electric scooter is reliable and well equipped for all your city adventures. But most importantly, all of the above are offered at a decent price of just US$435 if you take advantage of the current pre-order special deal. Deliveries should begin sometime this month.
