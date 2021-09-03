Guy Straps a Jet Engine to His Bike, Flies Down the Street at 83 MPH

A 37-old Taiwanese man had his 15 minutes of fame after he decided that it was a good idea to strap a jet engine to his bike. He did not only build the crazy contraption, but he also put it to the test. The result? He almost flew off that thing, hitting 83 mph (133 kph) in just 30 seconds.
According to Chinese media, Wang Nan has dreamed of owning an RC jet plane ever since he was a child, but he never got into possession of one. In order to fulfill his childhood dream, the man wanted to take things to the next level. And he did.
Wang spent more than 330,000 yuan, which is around $11,900, to get an RC jet engine installed on his bike. The contraption took him three weeks to complete as he had to make sure everything is safe ahead of the first ride. He even went to ask a university professor to help him design a durable engine mount.
The bike that he chose to put the engine on was also a pretty sturdy machine, capable of supporting more than 441 lbs (200 kg). The bike had a carbon fiber and aluminum frame and was outfitted with tires that could withstand any bumps at high speeds.
Instead of a proper fuel tank, he used a regular bottle. And because the bottle didn't have that much capacity, it only got him around 30 seconds of fun. But it was enough for Wang, who managed to reach a speed of 83 mph (133 kph). He didn't miss the chance to capture the crazy stunt, which went viral on Chinese social media platforms.
However, his joy was short-lived as he soon found out that his test ride violated multiple road and traffic regulations. Therefore, the jet engine was removed from the bike.
You can see Wang "flying" down the street on his "jet-bike" in the video down below.
