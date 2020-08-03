Twin Jet-Powered Canoe Sounds Like a Warbird Taking Off

Ever since jet engines have become available for the larger masses, people have been sticking them on pretty much everything they could think of. But most of the jet-engined contraptions we’ve seen in recent times are land-based.
Not this one here though. Built by the Hacksmith, a group that often surprised us with their ideas, this thing is a canoe, powered by a (you guessed) couple of jet engines.
The powerplants used for this stunt are the ones Hacksmith fitted about a year ago on a jetpack. The contraption has been sitting unused ever since, so the jetpack got disassembled and put to better use. Or, at least its two engines did.
The engines got tied together, so that they could move at once and propel the canoe in whichever direction the rider wanted it to go, and mounted them high enough as to not blow their exhaust onto the hull.
The build itself was completed in what appears to be no time at all, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. Generating a total thrust of 143 lbs, the two jet engines are powerful enough to do two things.
First, despite being rather small (we are not being told from where they were sourced), they make enough of that jet-specific noise to make you feel a fighter is passing overhead.
And secondly, as you can see in the video below (7:20 mark), the duo is powerful enough to move the canoe along at high speeds, with the bow held high into the air, and the stern almost submerged under the pressure.
That proved to be a problem for Hacksmith, who wanted to go faster but couldn’t, because the canoe would have completely dipped its engines into the water. So some modifications had to be made, including the addition of two pontoons and a keel.
The result is a trimaran-like construction that was christened in a semi-proper manner (with a can of beer) Boaty McJetface.
As a side note, the two side pontoons had to be removed before the canoe went on its final run. This didn’t stop the guy driving the boat (is that how they call it?) go as fast as he could.
You can see the entire action in the video attached below.