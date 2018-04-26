autoevolution
 

Watch the World's Fastest RC Jet Reach 727 KPH (451 MPH)

26 Apr 2018, 13:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You know how the FAA is worried about drones causing aircraft to crash? Well, we're curious how they would feel about an RC aircraft that can reach 727 kph (451 mph).
3 photos
Watch the World's Fastest RC Jet Reach 727 KM/HWatch the World's Fastest RC Jet Reach 727 KM/H
Fortunately, there's probably only one of these in the world, and it's in Germany. The guy who flies the RC Speeder "Inferno" clearly knows what he's doing, but we can't help but feel that something going at that speed can easily kill somebody.

Everything about this contraption looks custom and very weird. But you kind of expect that from a Guinness World Record holder.

For example, the aircraft hasn't got a separate fuselage, wing, and horizontal stabilizers. It's just one bin wing. They call it a "delta wing" and the last we heard, it's notoriously tricky to control. That's why jet fighters have all those computers helping the pilot out.

Inferno is light at only 7.5 kg (17 lbs). It has no running gear and instead takes off using a giant rubber band and a skid pad. The engine runs on kerosene and fuelling it looks a bit like giving somebody intravenous therapy. It's going about 1/4 the speed of a bullet, but it weighs 65 times more.

Once in the air, the little rascal darts around at high speed. Its record was set in 2017 at 750 kph. However, it's "only" doing 727 kph for this demo run. Unlike with a high-range commercial drone, there's no first-person view to help you out. Flying is strictly done by eye with the most delicate inputs possible. At several points in the video, it looks like the jet is piercing cloud cover, which is very plausible.

727 kph translates to 12,117 meters or 3,9688 feet per minute. The lowest clouds are usually about 2,000 meters or 6,500 feet, so the Inferno could get there in less than ten seconds.

Sometimes, words aren't enough to describe how amazing something is. That's why we suggest watching the video below.

airplane RC aircraft jet
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI i20 5-doorsHYUNDAI i20 5-doors CrossoverAUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactINFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 