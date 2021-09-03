Travel Back in Time With This Fancy Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic Simulator

3 Microsoft Flight Simulator’s First Legend Aircraft Drops on September 9 for a Hefty Price

The luxe machine will be offered at RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz event, which takes place on September 17th, with an estimate of somewhere between CHF120,000 and CHF150,000 ( $131,000 to $164,000). Leggenda is a car sim designed to make you feel the thrill of driving your favorite classic car on one of the most iconic tracks in the world. This simulator is one of nine handcrafted at Pininfarina's factory in Cambiano, Italy, to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Battista "Pinin" Farina's long career.The Pininfarina Leggenda Simulator's design is based on the Cisitalia 202, a stunning two-seat grand tourer designed by Pinin Farina and built in the 1940s. The simulator's construction is elegant, paying tribute to the classic sports cars with a Nardi wooden steering wheel. The machine is outfitted with a manual gear lever, three-pedal arrangement, and old Hanhart timepiece integrated into the dashboard, as well as a starter button.A single seat is wrapped in the same Marrone Tobacco-shade Connolly leather that lines the simulator's cabin. The slim external shell, which is painted in Argento Vivo, sends to numerous timeless classic car designs. An immersive simulator experience is provided via a curved widescreen television mounted above the driver's seat. A hydraulic base makes the driving experience more convincing and life-like.The Pininfarina Leggenda Simulator will be sold with three-year membership to The eClassic Club, which includes access to an online community for collector car enthusiasts where users can participate in training sessions, races, and informal group drives, as well as driving training in the eAcademy.Accessible members' routes include legendary tracks such as Spa, Nurburgring, Brands Hatch, a 1960s-inspired Monza, and other alpine roads that replicate hill climb races. Getting this Leggenda Simulator includes the scanning and virtual recreation of a classic car of the new owner's choice.The luxe machine will be offered at RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz event, which takes place on September 17th, with an estimate of somewhere between CHF120,000 and CHF150,000 ( $131,000 to $164,000).

