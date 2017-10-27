Gutted Golf 7 R With a Huge Turbo Runs 10s Quarter Mile

But why? Why do this to a Golf R and a brand new one at that? You could buy an older Golf 6 R or some kind of BMW and strip it out.

We're pretty sure that stripping all the interior out of a car and fitting a football-sized turbo will void your warranty. But there's something positive to be said about a guy who's not afraid to make a drag race car unlike any other in the world.



The car is still running a unmodified block, head and DSG gearbox. However, this 2-liter has an IMS650 (Iron Motorsport) kit and a Xona 6050 Turbo. That's about $3,000 worth of mods right there.



On a mixture of pump and race fuel, the Golf is running 10.42 seconds at 133 miles per hour. Of course, the wheels and tires have also been optimised. In one of the races, a competitor arrives in the form of a tuned Audi S4 sedan with its supercharged V6.



To keep the weight down, the carpeting, seats and door cards have been removed from the Golf R. Still, they left the dashboard and steering wheel completely stock.



Of course, there are other ways to make a Golf 7 R faster. One guy in Britain swapped out the



An even more hardcore idea would be to install the VR6 from a Passat and twin-turbo it.



