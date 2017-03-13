Volkswagen Shows 2017 Golf R Performance With Akrapovic Titanium Exhaust

autoevolution
We don't yet have a full picture of what's going on, but it seems Volkswagen has built a 2017 Golf R Performance or is offering upgrades as individual options. This teaser video shows many features that excite the performance car addict and weren't available before.
The R Performance doesn't come with a press release or anything like that, but we can tell a lot about it just from the video. For example, the 228 kW displayed on the boost menu and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds suggest output hasn't been increased from the existing 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque. By contrast, the Golf GTI Performance does get 15 hp and 20 Nm more grunt.

So this is no Golf R400 production car to scare away the A45, but it does have some performance-oriented upgrades. For most people, the most interesting is going to be a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic. Between BMW's M5 30 Jahre special edition and the Megane RS 275, we can definitely say that factory-fitted Akrapovic pipes are really cool. But we can't understand how this option didn't increase the output of the 2.0 TSI engine. Still, that's nothing an ECU update can't fix.

The Golf R Performance is credited with having "air curtain" and a "motorsport diffuser." But the body kit doesn't actually look any different. What does appear to have changed is the suspension system which is now adjustable, and not in the "press a button to make it softer" way.

The front brakes are ventilated and cross-drilled, measuring an impressive 17 inches in diameter. Those Pretoria 19-inch alloy wheels cost €2,910 when added in combination with DCC. On the inside, the R Performance has carbon-look leather and trim on the dash. The package is called Nappa Carbon and costs €2,750. Add in the base €43,000 price of the Golf R hatchback with DSG, and you end up with Mercedes-AMG A45 costs without that level of speed or prestige.

