Greek City Becomes the First in Europe to Test Delivery Robots

Food delivery hardly seems like something that would be interesting or important enough to get top universities involved in researching it, but things change when a cute robot enters the picture.
That Sci-Fi vision that was reflected in so many movies and even cartoons over the last decades is slowly becoming reality. We have four-legged robots accompanying troops or even walking in a leash in city centers, androids that create art, drones that deliver cargo, and all kinds of robots kindly offering services in various public venues (even onboard cruise ships). In other words, robots moving in different ways will soon be swarming everywhere.
By the end of last year, Amazon was ready to finally kick off drone deliveries, after years of planning. Its MK30 drone for the Prime Air service is only one of the most recent examples of delivery unmanned aircraft, which are not limited to the commercial sector (the military has also been testing various cargo drones for years).
Things get a bit more complicated when unmanned machines are supposed to perform the same type of tasks on the ground. They face similar challenges to robotaxis, on a smaller scale – ground-based delivery robots don’t typically need to deal with traffic regulations, but still need to make their way through crowded pedestrian areas that are full of potential obstacles.
This is why any kind of outdoor robot meant for public services needs to be introduced gradually, after several tests. One of these cute little guys is currently showing what it can do in the Greek town of Trikala.
It aims to carry and deliver various good in multiple city centers someday. For now, it practices delivering newspapers, mail, and small packages, from suppliers to local shops in Trikala. And it started out with something even easier – delivering letters from kids to Santa Claus, before Christmas (a mission organized by the local “Elves’ Mill”).
These are the initial phases of a pilot project carried on within a European program called SHOW, which supports automation in urban transport. e-Trikala, the city’s Development Agency, is working with two universities (the Research Institute of Communication and Computer Systems EPISEY and the University of Geneva) to test and implement this “delivery droids” operation.
The robot itself comes from YAPE Mobility, an Italian brand. It’s been around for several years, and has proven its worth working with important customers, including multiple airports.
A two-wheeled machine that’s about the height of a wheelchair, YAPE can carry up to 20 kg (44 lbs) in its safe container that can only be accessed via a face recognition system. Its batteries are enough to ensure a 40-km (25 miles) range, and a speedy delivery at maximum 20 kph (12.4 mph).
