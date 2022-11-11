Amazon Unveils Prime Air's Latest Delivery Drone, Brings Several Upgrades to the Table

Amazon recently unveiled the next-generation delivery drone for its Prime Air service. The MK30 brings several upgrades to the table, such as the ability to fly in light rain and an increased range.
Amazon has been teasing its drone delivery service for almost a decade now, developing and testing several drones in the process. One of the most recent models was the hexagonal MK27-2, which can reach top speeds of 50 mph (80 kph) and offers a maximum payload capacity of 5 lb (2.2 kg). Now, a new and improved drone iteration has just been unveiled: the MK30.
Right now, all we’re being offered are a 3D rendering of the new drone and little general info on it, with technical specs still being kept under wraps.
Amazon does share though that the new MK30 will feature custom-designed propellers meant to reduce its noise by 25 percent. Not just that, but the e-commerce company also boasts of its drones being “generally quieter than a range of sounds you commonly hear in a typical neighborhood”.
As for the general appearance of the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), the new Prime Air drone will be smaller and lighter than the MK27-2.
Another improvement underlined with the new MK30 is the drone’s boosted range, although we don’t know yet exactly how many miles per charge are we talking about. It will also come with an expanded temperature tolerance and will be able to fly in light rain, which means customers will be able to order items more often, regardless of the weather.
The MK30 drone will be used to make deliveries in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas. Back in June, Amazon announced that it is finally getting closer to kicking off drone deliveries, with operations being scheduled to begin sometime this year. Customers in Lockeford will be the first ones to benefit from the company’s free Prime Air drone delivery program. Buyers will order just like they normally would, with Amazon ensuring that their package/s will be flown to them in under an hour, although the goal is to eventually make the deliveries within just 30 minutes.
Amazon’s new MK30 drone still has to pass the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) evaluations but, barring any unforeseen complications, it should enter into service in 2024.
