Gotta Hand It to This Man for Record-Drifting the Heck out of a BMW M3

After being the first human to complete a marathon in under 2 hours, world-famous marathoner Eluid Kipchoge said 'no human is limited.' The Mantra aimed to encourage people to be boundless in sporting or otherwise is taking shape in all spheres of human life. Recently, an E92 BMW 3 Series was at the center of a Guinness World Record fastest drifting attempt. Only this time, it was driven with a foot.

