Gotta Hand It to This Man for Record-Drifting the Heck out of a BMW M3

After being the first human to complete a marathon in under 2 hours, world-famous marathoner Eluid Kipchoge said 'no human is limited.' The Mantra aimed to encourage people to be boundless in sporting or otherwise is taking shape in all spheres of human life. Recently, an E92 BMW 3 Series was at the center of a Guinness World Record fastest drifting attempt. Only this time, it was driven with a foot.
Here's the thing. Most people can't get a car to drive fast in a straight line. Drifting is a different kettle of fish. You need hawk-eye focus, precision, and skill to pull off a successful stunt.
Now, if you've attempted to do a donut in an empty parking lot, you understand the maneuver needs perfect coordination between the steering wheel and the gas pedal. But what happens if you don't have hands?
The answer is simple – you have no business doing donuts or drifting a car. Well, that's not what Bartosz Ostalowski thinks. Unlike most drifters, the Polish sportsman doesn't have arms. But that has not stopped him from pursuing his dreams.
Ostalowski wasn't born without arms. His current situation was occasioned by a dreadful motorcycle accident 16 years ago.
He currently holds the record after hitting 144 mph (232 kph) drifting in an E92 BMW 3 Series Coupe while steering with his foot. The professional drifter shot a maximum drift angle of 60 degrees
Ostalowski set the Guinness World Record on September 30, 2022, at Pila Airport in Poland, drifting a BMW M3.
His E92 BMW M3 isn't your ordinary drift car. It's been modified to suit his condition. Under the hood, it packs a 7-liter LS3 V8 good for 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) and 944 b-ft (1,280 Nm) of torque. All that power is channeled to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF transmission.
"I embarked on an attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift while steering with a foot... With this event, I entered the history of motorsport!" the video description on his YouTube page (No Hander by Bart Ostalowski) read.
We recommend catching some of that record-breaking awesomeness in the video below.
