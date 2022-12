This specific house measures 39 ft (11.8 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.11 m) in height for a total of 319 sq ft (30sq m). The exterior comes with gray-colored walls and red windows. Harrison and Britney wanted to add French windows with an outside bar. They are planning to have a deck built on this side. There is also an outdoor storage with a tankless water heater that runs on propane.Stepping inside, we are getting right into the hallway with a pantry and storage space for clothes and pet supplies. Next to it, there is a door that brings us to the bathroom, designed with a standard flush toilet, a bathroom vanity, a washer/dryer combo, a medicine cabinet, and a shower cabin. To avoid moisture build-up, a fan that automatically detects moisture was installed.The builder arranged a large green L-shaped kitchen with plenty of cooking space, made possible by the many cabinets with butcher block countertops. It comes with a full-size fridge, a four-burner stove, an oven, a vent, a dishwasher, and a farmhouse sink. The front side of the kitchen also serves as an office on which a standing desk is added.At the back of the house, we find the living room area. The couple decided against building a loft, so there is lots of open space here. There are plenty of small and larger windows that allow more natural lighting to get in. This area was designed with a sizeable sofa that the two cats and dog seem to love it. They also added a cabinet with many open shelves and drawers for the entertainment system with lots of board games, console games, and of course, a TV and the consoles themselves.The bedroom is placed on the gooseneck side , which is a raised area of the house. It comes with a queen-size bed with drawers underneath, “his & hers” bedside tables, an AC, a decorative wall mirror, and a closet with a gliding door. There is more storage between the bedroom and bathroom space. This house was built by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, and it cost $118,500 (€112,521). At the moment the house is located in Tiny Tranquility, which is a community of people living tiny, and it is close to the beachside. It is a popular long-term parking location for houses on wheels with a lot of amenities such as a common area, a pool table, and even a laundromat.