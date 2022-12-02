One of the less liked parts of living in a tiny house is downsizing. Getting rid of most of your belongings to make space for what is important can be quite a challenge. At the same time, a perk of having fewer things is having less to clean.
This specific house measures 39 ft (11.8 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.11 m) in height for a total of 319 sq ft (30sq m). The exterior comes with gray-colored walls and red windows. Harrison and Britney wanted to add French windows with an outside bar. They are planning to have a deck built on this side. There is also an outdoor storage with a tankless water heater that runs on propane.
Stepping inside, we are getting right into the hallway with a pantry and storage space for clothes and pet supplies. Next to it, there is a door that brings us to the bathroom, designed with a standard flush toilet, a bathroom vanity, a washer/dryer combo, a medicine cabinet, and a shower cabin. To avoid moisture build-up, a fan that automatically detects moisture was installed.
The builder arranged a large green L-shaped kitchen with plenty of cooking space, made possible by the many cabinets with butcher block countertops. It comes with a full-size fridge, a four-burner stove, an oven, a vent, a dishwasher, and a farmhouse sink. The front side of the kitchen also serves as an office on which a standing desk is added.
At the back of the house, we find the living room area. The couple decided against building a loft, so there is lots of open space here. There are plenty of small and larger windows that allow more natural lighting to get in. This area was designed with a sizeable sofa that the two cats and dog seem to love it. They also added a cabinet with many open shelves and drawers for the entertainment system with lots of board games, console games, and of course, a TV and the consoles themselves.
The bedroom is placed on the gooseneck side, which is a raised area of the house. It comes with a queen-size bed with drawers underneath, “his & hers” bedside tables, an AC, a decorative wall mirror, and a closet with a gliding door. There is more storage between the bedroom and bathroom space.
This house was built by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, and it cost $118,500 (€112,521). At the moment the house is located in Tiny Tranquility, which is a community of people living tiny, and it is close to the beachside. It is a popular long-term parking location for houses on wheels with a lot of amenities such as a common area, a pool table, and even a laundromat.
