Google Says Users Can Help Fix Critical Android Auto Notification Bug

Notifications problems on Android Auto are nothing new, but some users discovered earlier this year that such a glitch also affects text messages they receive on their phones. 1 photo



In the meantime, it was believed that the whole thing was fixed with an app update, but Google is now asking for users to provide more logs in order to help figure out what’s happening.



“It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” a member of the Android Auto team says in a



While it’s not yet clear if the bug has already been resolved or not, users previously complained the bug actually broke down notification settings on Android Auto completely.



Someone says they disabled notifications for Facebook Messenger, yet these are still coming, while notifications for text messages are enabled and are nowhere to be seen.



A new Android Auto update is projected to launch in just a few weeks as the latest release of the year. Android Auto 5.9 is unlikely to bring any massive changes, though right now it looks like Google is actually more focused on paving the way for bigger improvements that would go live at a later time.



