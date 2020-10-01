Google Announces the Android Auto Fix That So Many People Need

Ellaspede’s Ducati 900SS Looks Like an Ominous Cyborg

Google has finally acknowledged the text notification bug on Android Auto, and the company now says it’s already working on developing a fix for the impacted devices. 6 photos



For example, some Samsung phone owners also claimed that they no longer get notifications for new messages on their devices, even with the stock Messages app installed on their Android phones.



As we told you earlier this week, a few users discovered that



And now a member of the Android Auto says a fix is already in the works, though no ETA can be shared at the moment because of obvious reasons.



“Thank you for the information. We are aware of the issue and working on the fix. We will let you know when the fix is rolled out. Thanks!” the Android Auto Community Specialist



What we do know, however, is that a new Android Auto version is just around the corner, and it could get the go-ahead any day now. On the other hand, there are basically no chances for this new update to bring a fix for the text notification problem, especially because the whole thing was acknowledged only a few hours ago, at a time when the next Android Auto build should internally be ready.



