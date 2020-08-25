Google Quietly Working on a New Google Maps Feature

Google has recently announced a new overhaul in Google Maps that includes a refreshed color palette for the different types of terrain display in the app, but as it turns out, the search giant has been working on at least one more feature lately.
Spotted by XDA in Google Maps version 10.49, the new feature would provide users with admission ticket prices, something that would expand the functionality of the Google service beyond the navigation purpose.
On the other hand, while we do know that this feature is on its way to Google Maps, there’s a lot that we still need to figure out about the whole thing.
First and foremost, what type of events will actually be supported by this new admission ticket tool? Most likely, Google is aiming to support all of them, including not only typical venues like concerts, but also locations that are popular attractions for tourists.
Certainly, this isn’t the best time for Google Maps to be updated with a feature aimed at tourists, but on the other hand, there’s a good chance Google has been working on such functionality for quite some time, and it’s getting ready to launch it in the coming updates. So the next time you’ll be visiting a museum, hopefully as soon as possible, you should be able to check out all ticket prices right on Google Maps.
This feature will be available on all supported platforms where Google Maps is currently available, so expect it to land on both iPhone and Android, but also on the web.
As far as Android Auto and CarPlay are concerned, this is something that remains to be seen, albeit Google could very well bring such information to the car-optimized experience too. The admission ticket prices could be displayed when the user points the navigation to a destination where such information is available, and the admission ticket prices would be shown before the driving starts.
