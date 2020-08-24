Google Maps Hit by More Problems After the Latest Updates

While Google Maps remains the world’s number one navigation solution for both Android and iPhone users, the most recent updates have made many consider a potential switch to another app, simply because they appear to be plagued by various issues.
As we told you not a long time ago, Google Maps is now struggling with GPS problems, as the app can no longer determine users’ location on the map and follow them as they drive.
Naturally, such a problem could be caused by battery management systems, which could block Google Maps from accessing the GPS sensor in certain conditions. Only that users explain in reviews posted on the Google Play Store that it all started after the latest updates, with no changes to their battery settings.
Others claim that Google Maps for Android freezes all of a sudden and obviously becomes useless, as it can no longer provide navigation directions.
“Made me late to work because of constant freezing, taking me in opposite direction of where I need to be. I've already switched to another app because I can't have unreliable directions,” one user explains in an August 24 review on the Play Store.
“As others have said a recent update has broken something and the app loses satellite connection and freezes every time I use it now. It is not my phone because when I test any other GPS app everything is fine. Waze is working perfectly. I'm using a Samsung Galaxy S8,” someone else adds.
It's not clear if any of these users have tried to downgrade to an older version of Google Maps to figure out if all these problems are gone. However, many users claim the whole thing started happening after the latest updates.
"The map app will not navigate in real time anymore. Very frustrating! It was working until about a week ago,” user Rachel Brewer explains.
The good news is that Google keeps refining Google Maps with new updates on a regular basis, so it won’t take long until the company publishes a new version with more bug fixes. For now, however, the best thing you can do is reach out to Google and send your feedback to get these issues repaired
