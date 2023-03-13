Google Needs Help to Fix a Major Android Auto Coolwalk Problem

Google announced the Android Auto Coolwalk redesign back in January, but users are already hitting the first major bugs after getting the new interface.
A glitch hitting Coolwalk users causes the lower part of the UI to freeze, making it impossible to tap anything in that area.
The lower part of the screen is home to app icons and allows users to switch between navigation solutions, music players, and phone calls. The navigation bar also includes an icon to access the home screen and go back to the dashboard view.
As such, once the bug is encountered, jumping from one app to another is no longer possible. Interacting with the app in focus works as expected, and so does the voice command support. Users can theoretically rely on Google Assistant to open certain apps, but the experience is so far rather inconsistent. Voice commands are also broken on some devices due to unrelated bugs.
The only workaround that’s been found involves reconnecting the mobile device to the head unit. This way, the connection is reset, and the full touch input is restored. However, the bug is triggered again after only a few minutes, typically when the navigation is enabled.
Google recently confirmed it’s looking into reports, with an investigation currently underway. The company is now requesting users to contribute to the development of a fix with phone logs.
The data should help the Android Auto team diagnose the root cause of the issue. Given the investigation is still in its early days, an ETA as to when a fix would be released isn’t yet available. This could take a while, depending on how complex the bug proves to be.
If you want to chime in and help Google develop a fix for this problem, check out the discussion thread and share bug details. The company should then reach out to you by email with instructions on how to capture a bug report and submit the phone logs.
In the meantime, many users are still waiting to get the Coolwalk redesign. The process takes place in stages specifically because of bugs like this one. Whenever Google discovers a major glitch in Coolwalk, it can suspend the rollout for the devices that could be impacted. As such, some users have to wait longer than others to get Coolwalk.
The company did not share an ETA as to when it plans to complete the Coolwalk rollout. The broad availability phase is projected to be reached in 2023, but this could also mean that some users might have to wait until later this year to get the new design. There’s currently no way to force-enable Coolwalk on a device where the experience hasn’t been enabled.
