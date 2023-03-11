Carmaker Announces Big Update for Android Auto Users

Volkswagen Group has recently acknowledged that a bug is preventing some Android users from running Android Auto in their vehicles.
Bugs in Android Auto come and go, but most recently, several users have been complaining that running the app with high-end devices is no longer possible.
The issue happened with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, a premium device that until recently was the South Korean company's flagship device. Its successor, the Galaxy S23, was launched in February.
The bug occurs when the device is connected to a head unit. Instead of launching Android Auto, the media receiver detects the connection but just charges the mobile device. Messing with Android Auto settings and tweaking the USB connection mode produced no improvements.
In a post on the Android Auto forums, a community specialist revealed that Volkswagen Group acknowledged the bug and is actively working on a fix.
The connection issues happening with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra affect various models sold under the Volkswagen, Skoda, and SEAT brands. The announcement reveals that only some models are affected, but no further details were shared.
On the other hand, there’s a chance that the Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the only device affected by the glitch. The message indicates that “some Android phones” are affected. Back in February, it was discovered that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the newest Samsung flagship, is also struggling with connection problems. It’s not clear if the two bugs are related or not.
The announcement confirms that a patch is already in the works, but for now, no further information can be shared. In theory, Volkswagen will resolve the glitch with a firmware update aimed at its cars, but customers are recommended to reach out to the carmaker for additional details.
At this point, no other workaround is known to exist.
Oddly enough, some of those who are encountering the same connection issues with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drive cars from non-Volkswagen brands. Customers of Honda and Opel vehicles reported the same broken experience with Android Auto. In this case, Google should come up with a fix, though it’s not known if the company is working on any improvements in this regard.
The latest version of Android Auto is 9.0, but it doesn’t seem to produce any improvement for users struggling with the glitch. Downgrading to an earlier version doesn’t fix Android Auto either.
In the meantime, Google is working non-stop on improving the availability of Coolwalk. The big redesign of the app was announced in January, and users are getting it as part of a server-controlled rollout. Google plans to reach the broad availability stage this year. Coolwalk allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen thanks to a UI inspired by the CarPlay Dashboard.
