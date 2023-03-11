A New Popular App Is Now Available on Android Auto and CarPlay

A new fairly popular application is making its way to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as March Madness has decided to optimize its software for vehicles.
The March Madness Live is therefore getting CarPlay and Android Auto just ahead of the first game due on March 14.
As anyone can easily figure out, the March Madness Live support for the two platforms won’t allow drivers to watch games while the vehicle is in motion.
This is blocked on CarPlay and Android Auto by default, as no video application can run when the car is moving. The companies restrict car software to audio as a way to reduce distraction behind the wheel.
As such, the March Madness Live application is making its way to CarPlay with live game audio. This means users will be able to listen to their favorite games while driving right from the head units in their cars.
For Apple users, the app requires at least iOS 16.1.
The number of apps joining Android Auto and CarPlay is continuously growing. Warner Bros says one of the reasons these platforms are becoming more appealing is the increasing adoption in the automotive market. More than 98 percent of the new vehicles sold in the United States are said to be equipped with CarPlay and Android Auto.
As a result, software developers can no longer ignore adding support for both, as they’re missing on an important opportunity to target a growing audience of users.
Both Google and Apple are working around the clock on making their software available to more drivers. While the adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is on the rise, the two companies target bigger integration into the vehicle.
Android Automotive is Google’s big bet in the long term. It’s an operating system powering the full infotainment experience behind the wheel, with services like Google Maps and Google Assistant getting access to more functions. For example, Google Maps can access the battery range, while Google Assistant can control even the air conditioning system.
Apple, on the other hand, is working on the finishing touches for a new-generation CarPlay. Projected to debut later this year on MY 2024 vehicles, the new CarPlay will use all displays in a car. CarPlay will bring the vehicle experience in line with the iPhone, as drivers will be provided with new capabilities and a redesigned UI, including widgets. Similar to Android Automotive, CarPlay will allow carmakers to customize the experience to retain the brand identity.
The new CarPlay will require new hardware that will only be available on MY 2024 and later vehicles. As such, bringing it to models already on the market won’t be possible, with the current version of CarPlay remaining the only option on existing vehicles.
