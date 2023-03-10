“CarPlay Is Better Than Android Auto”: Apple Users Struggling With Popular App

They say CarPlay is the more stable and reliable alternative to Android Auto, but a new bug now impacting Apple users proves otherwise.
Apps malfunctioning on CarPlay aren’t necessarily a new thing, but the latest Pandora version exhibits a different problem. Users no longer see the Now Playing screen when listening to music.
The error appeared after the most recent app update, and users say it’s happening on iPhones running the latest iOS version.
The Now Playing screen is no longer available, so the only thing they see is a list of stations. The bug does not affect the music playing, as the audio continues in the background.
A workaround does not exist right now, and given the bug happens in Apple’s walled garden, users can’t try out too many generic fixes. Reinstalling the app is the most common solution, but it doesn’t produce any improvement in this particular case.
The Pandora team is reportedly investigating the reports, but it’s too early to tell when a fix could be released to users. The most recent version of Pandora on the App Store is 2302.2. It was released on February 28, and it’s believed to be the culprit in this case.
Android Auto has long been criticized for app issues, but these problems are becoming more common in the CarPlay world as well. The number of apps, including from big names like Google Maps and Waze, causing errors on CarPlay is increasing, eventually raising doubts over the quality checks conducted before launch.
Google Maps, arguably the most popular navigation app, is also malfunctioning on CarPlay. The app freezes when providing route guidance, causing CarPlay to stop responding altogether. The glitch was discovered several weeks ago, and it’s still plaguing CarPlay users.
Downgrading is not an option in the CarPlay world. Apple doesn’t allow sideloading earlier versions of iPhone apps. Going back to an earlier release is possible only if users previously created phone backups. As such, installing an older version of an app involves restoring the whole device to a previous state.
This is the only way to test if the latest Pandora version is at fault for the missing Now Playing screen. If you created an iPhone backup with a previous Pandora build, you can restore it and see if everything is working properly. If it does, you should then block the automatic app updates to make sure the latest Pandora version is not installed.
There’s obviously no guarantee that this would work, but given the missing now Playing screen is such a big inconvenience for so many users, it could be worth giving it a try. At this point, there’s no ETA as to when an official fix from Pandora could land.
