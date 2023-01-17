Google Maps 0, HERE 1: Innovative Feature Offers Full Control of Self-Driving Systems

Google Maps is dominating the navigation software world in the consumer space, but when it comes to the entire market, HERE appears to be the name bringing the innovation push to a new level.
This time, the company has come up with a new innovative feature that would provide carmakers with support for defining and controlling automated driving zones for the next generation of cars.
More specifically, the new feature, officially baptized Automated Driving Zones, makes it possible for car manufacturers to precisely control where and when self-driving capabilities can be used on their vehicles.
It’s all powered by what is being referred to as Operation Design Domains, or ODD, which is a mix of operating conditions, locations, and other factors that contribute to safer autonomous driving.
HERE’s new technology, therefore, puts carmakers in full control of the self-driving systems fitted on their models, while also offering integration with other solutions from the company, including real-time traffic information and road hazard monitoring. As such, automakers are getting a set of extra controls, allowing the activation of autonomous driving only according to traffic conditions and only in regions where certain hazards do not exist.
At the end of the day, the idea the concept is based on makes perfect sense and is something that should make its way to every car out there. While self-driving systems are the next big thing in the automotive industry, they need to be configured in a way that aligns with the traffic conditions in real time.
And the only way to do this is by integrating software that can deliver real-time road information as well, essentially making the vehicle itself aware of what’s happening ahead all the time.
HERE says its solution can be used on vehicles with level 2 to level 4 autonomous driving, and the software can be configured both via a web app or using a dedicated API provided to carmakers, so the defined rules would be pre-loaded with the vehicle right from the factory.
Unsurprisingly, the concept developed by HERE has already caught the attention of companies in the automotive industry. HERE says two global automakers have already adopted the new software, but no further specifics were provided, so it’s hard to figure out their names and when their models could hit the streets. HERE, however, is already a long-time partner for several large car manufacturers, including BMW and Mercedes.
At the end of the day, HERE is expanding into a market that’s likely to grow substantially this decade. Competitors like Google seem to stick with baby steps on this front, and this could eventually mean they might be late to the party, losing the battle that seems to be getting fiercer with every new generation.
