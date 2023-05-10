Google Finally Investigating Widespread Android Auto Messaging Bug

The Android Auto messaging feature plays a critical role in the overall experience behind the wheel. Because drivers aren't supposed to interact with their phones or type text on the dashboard screen (this feature isn't even allowed in the first place), Android Auto offers options to send and receive messages hands-free.
It's all possible thanks to Google Assistant, the digital assistant bundled with Android and also available on Android Auto via the Google app.
Regardless of your messaging platform, Google Assistant is in charge of reading incoming texts and sending new ones to contacts.
Starting earlier this year, however, the messaging capabilities have been broken for Telegram users on Android Auto. Sending a new text failed with a rather unexpected message.
"I'm sorry, I can't send messages with Telegram yet," Google Assistant replied when asked to send a new text to a Telegram contact.
While the error message appears to suggest that Telegram does not support Android Auto, it does. In fact, sending messages with Google Assistant on Telegram has been possible for quite some time, so chances are that a recent update broke down the functionality on Android Auto.
A member of the Android Auto team first chimed in and requested users to send additional phone logs in March this year, but the company has since remained completely tight-lipped. In a recent bug acknowledgment, however, Google confirmed that an investigation is underway, as the firm is trying to figure out why sending messages on Telegram does not work as expected.
It's still too early to tell when a fix could be released, as developing patches and shipping them to the production channel typically takes up to several months.
The good news is that the bug doesn’t appear to be linked to the Coolwalk release. Announced earlier this year, Coolwalk is Android Auto's biggest overhaul in a very long time. It splits the home screen into multiple app cards, allowing users to have more than a single app in focus simultaneously.
Similar to the CarPlay Dashboard, Coolwalk is mostly centered around navigation apps, audio players, and phone calls, with dedicated cards for each category.
The rollout of Coolwalk happens in waves, giving Google more time to discover bugs and fix them before impacting a significant number of devices. One such error appeared last month, causing the lower part of the Coolwalk interface to freeze shortly after launch. Switching from one app to another and interacting with what's displayed on the screen is, therefore, impossible. Google is also investigating this bug, but for now, no ETA is available as to when a fix could be released.
If you want to help Google develop a patch for the Telegram bug faster, you can join the conversation on the company's official forums and submit your own phone log.
Regardless of your messaging platform, Google Assistant is in charge of reading incoming texts and sending new ones to contacts.
Starting earlier this year, however, the messaging capabilities have been broken for Telegram users on Android Auto. Sending a new text failed with a rather unexpected message.
"I'm sorry, I can't send messages with Telegram yet," Google Assistant replied when asked to send a new text to a Telegram contact.
While the error message appears to suggest that Telegram does not support Android Auto, it does. In fact, sending messages with Google Assistant on Telegram has been possible for quite some time, so chances are that a recent update broke down the functionality on Android Auto.
A member of the Android Auto team first chimed in and requested users to send additional phone logs in March this year, but the company has since remained completely tight-lipped. In a recent bug acknowledgment, however, Google confirmed that an investigation is underway, as the firm is trying to figure out why sending messages on Telegram does not work as expected.
It's still too early to tell when a fix could be released, as developing patches and shipping them to the production channel typically takes up to several months.
The good news is that the bug doesn’t appear to be linked to the Coolwalk release. Announced earlier this year, Coolwalk is Android Auto's biggest overhaul in a very long time. It splits the home screen into multiple app cards, allowing users to have more than a single app in focus simultaneously.
Similar to the CarPlay Dashboard, Coolwalk is mostly centered around navigation apps, audio players, and phone calls, with dedicated cards for each category.
The rollout of Coolwalk happens in waves, giving Google more time to discover bugs and fix them before impacting a significant number of devices. One such error appeared last month, causing the lower part of the Coolwalk interface to freeze shortly after launch. Switching from one app to another and interacting with what's displayed on the screen is, therefore, impossible. Google is also investigating this bug, but for now, no ETA is available as to when a fix could be released.
If you want to help Google develop a patch for the Telegram bug faster, you can join the conversation on the company's official forums and submit your own phone log.