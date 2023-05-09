A Former Apple Employee Will Help GM Get Rid of CarPlay

CarPlay is no longer part of General Motors' long-term strategy, as the carmaker plans to switch to Android Automotive and leave mobile phone projection behind, beginning with the 2024 Blazer EV.
While ditching Android Auto and CarPlay has already sparked a major controversy in the automotive world, General Motors' decision seems set in stone. Despite the carmaker's ambitions to make it happen as fast as possible, the plan will undoubtedly face more roadblocks and customer opposition before it's widely adopted across the entire EV range.
Mike Abbott, a former Apple employee who left the iPhone maker earlier this year, has decided to join General Motors and help the company as it's stepping away from CarPlay.
Abbott was the head of iCloud software for five years before leaving the company back in March. He will join General Motors as the executive vice president of software.
The American carmaker explained that Abbott will lead a team whose focus will be "the development of vehicle and enterprise software technologies and solutions," while also contributing to the company's software strategy. He will also be involved in the delivery of digital services and features to retail and commercial customers.
Without a doubt, a former Apple employee paving the way for a future without Apple is rather unusual, especially considering General Motors' replacement is powered by Google.
Beginning in 2024, GM will begin the gradual transition to Android Automotive. Google's car operating system doesn’t require a mobile phone to run and is installed at the hardware level in every vehicle. Thanks to the deep integration of Google services, Android Automotive offers advanced capabilities, such as voice command support for adjusting the climate control system. Google Maps can automatically add charging stops to a route when the battery level drops below a certain threshold.
Critics and customers alike see GM's strategy as a major step towards a subscription-based model that would eventually turn the infotainment system into a money-making machine. GM executives have already defended this plan on multiple occasions, but Nick Festa, director of digital business at the American carmaker, recently admitted that eventually, an Android Automotive-powered infotainment system could help generate revenue.
That's not going to happen in the short term, the company promises, as Android Automotive will be available free of charge for eight years after the vehicle's purchase. The transition to a world without CarPlay will kick off next year and then will gradually expand to all EVs in GM's lineup.
The firm says only electric vehicles will switch to Android Automotive, while ICE models will stick with Android Auto and CarPlay for a little longer. However, GM's long-term strategy includes a full transition from ICE to zero-emission models by 2035, so all vehicles would drop support for mobile phone projection sooner or later.
