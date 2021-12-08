Google Confirms Android Auto Bug Caused by New Update, Hopefully Not Widespread

5 What You Need to Know If YouTube Audio Isn’t Working on Android Auto

Depending on how lucky you are, Android Auto can provide either a super-smooth ride or a nightmare experience that’s full of bugs not even Google can explain. 6 photos



Installing a recent update, for instance, is apparently breaking down the way



More specifically, these users claim that Android Auto can no longer run any voice command that involves a saved contact, simply because it can no longer understand the names. It all started after installing a recent Android Auto update, users say, and at this point, there’s no workaround that seems to be bringing things back to normal.



At first glance, however, Android Auto might not be the one to blame for the whole thing.



The voice commands on Android Auto are powered by Google Assistant, which in its turn is powered by Google Assistant. So if something goes wrong on this front, it’s mostly because of Google Assistant, so the culprit could be a recent Google app update.



On the other hand, the Mountain View-based search giant has already



Unfortunately, nobody, not even Google, can provide an ETA as to when the fix could go live, so for the time being, users have no other option than to just try the typical downgrades to earlier app versions.



